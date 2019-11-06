Advocate Poonam Kaushik: Cops beat a colleague, molested women lawyers, lathicharged us

New Delhi: While the Delhi police personnel have accused the lawyers of assaulting their colleagues, the advocates have a completely different version of the events that occurred on Saturday. Talking to mid-day over the phone, Advocate Poonam Kaushik recalled how the cops manhandled her colleagues and vandalised some of their chambers inside the Tis Hazari Courts Complex.

Giving a blow-by-blow account of what went down on Saturday, Kaushik said, "A lawyer, Sagar Sharma, had a hearing at 2 pm at Tis Hazari court. He was running late, so he parked his car near the police lockup area inside the court complex. However, one of the lockup guards misbehaved with him. Sharma requested the cops to let him park his vehicle there till his driver comes and moves it. That’s when the cops took him (Sharma) inside the lockup and beat him up," Kaushik said. Word soon got out about what had happened and a group of lawyers assembled and demanded the release of their colleague as well as action against those who had manhandled him. "This was followed by the cops opening fire in the air. They then shut the gates of the court complex and lathicharged us," she said.

"District Judge Dharmesh Sharma and other senior judges then rushed to the spot and asked the police force that had lathicharged the lawyers to leave the court premises. But, by that time, cops had started smashing the windows of the chambers of lawyers in K Block. Women lawyers were molested by the cops... There were no women constables present there," Kaushik added.

Speaking of the mood prevailing in the capital since Saturday’s violence, Kaushik said, "People (lawyers) are very angry here, seeing how the police have been portrayed as the victims..."

Kaushik said, "Simply suspending senior police officials is not a punishment. They should be terminated and criminal action should be initiated against them."

