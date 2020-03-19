Aejaz Gulab: Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan always favour us

Even as various cine bodies — including Film & Television Producers' Guild of India and Federation of Western India Cine Employees — have rushed to the aid of the daily wage workers who are affected by the suspension of shoots, the Movie Stunt Artist Association assures that the stunt artistes of the industry are on safe ground for now.

Talking to mid-day, Aejaz Gulab, general secretary of the association, says, "Stunt artistes fall under the bracket of daily wage workers and get paid Rs 4730 per shift. [But the difference is that] our wages are higher compared to those of lightmen or spot boys. So, we haven't received any complaint from members of the stunt team so far. Our association also has a special fund that has been accumulated through donations [over the years]; it has been developed for such crises."

Aejaz Gulab

While all shoots have been halted till March 31, buzz is that the suspension may well be extended to April. Gulab, well-aware that the situation may worsen in the coming weeks, shares that a meeting with members of the association is scheduled for March 26. "We will see if the funds are enough; if not, we will decide the way ahead. We haven't asked any [cine bodies] or stars for help yet. Who knows, we may get a helping hand from Sanjay Dutt or Salman Khan. We are thick with them, and they have always favoured us."

