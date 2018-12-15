Aesha Dhawan: Don't set unrealistic goals and perceptions for your kids
Yesterday, Aesha Dhawan, who has daughters Aliyah and Rhea from her first marriage and son Zoraver with Dhawan, took to Instagram to share her thoughts!
India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan's wife Aesha had a rather realistic tip to share with fellow parents online.
Aesha and Shikhar Dhawan
Yesterday, Aesha, who has daughters Aliyah and Rhea from her first marriage and son Zoraver with Dhawan, wrote on Instagram: "Don't set unrealistic goals and perceptions for your kids. Show them you too made mistakes and still continue to, show them your vulnerability. Show them your real so they can live without pressure and unreal expectations of themselves and others in life!!! #dontputyourselfonapedestal #dontputothersonapedestal."
