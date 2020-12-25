Aesha Dhawan: It's so much fun to do things as a family

India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan's wife Aesha Instagrammed this video of son Zoraver and daughter Aliyah baking cupcakes for Christmas. She wrote: "Zoraver's Kitchen. Just a fun time cooking together. It's so much fun to do things as a family, through play and being creative we also create tight bonds.

"Don't expect to have deep relationships without deep involvement. No matter what type of relationship you are trying to establish. Be it with your kids, your partner, your business partner or even your relationship to yourself. Remember it doesn't have to be boring and strict."

