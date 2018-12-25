Aesha Dhawan misses BFF and mom-to-be Ritika Sajdeh

cricket

Yesterday, Shikhar Dhawan's wife Aesha posted this throwback picture (left) and captioned it: "Throwback!!! @ritssajdeh thinking about u and the bump!!! Sending lots of love and counting down the days!!! Zoraver is waiting eagerly lol."

Aesha, Ritika and Zoraver

Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika adores Shikhar Dhawan's son Zoraver. Last month, Ritika even posted her Facetime with Rohit and Zoraver on Instagram and captioned it, "FaceTime with my two favourite boys in Melbourne @rohitsharma45 @aesha.dhawan5."

