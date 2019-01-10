AFC Asian Cup: India will fight toe-to-toe with UAE: Constantine

football

Indian started their AFC Asian Cup campaign in a stunning fashion, thrashing Thailand 4-1. They will take on UAE tonight at the Sheikh Zayed Sports City Stadium here

India coach Stephen Constantine

Stressing that the game is not played on paper, football team coach Stephen Constantine yesterday said India will fight toe-to-toe with fancied hosts United Arab Emirates in the AFC Asian Cup.

Indian started their AFC Asian Cup campaign in a stunning fashion, thrashing Thailand 4-1. They will take on UAE tonight at the Sheikh Zayed Sports City Stadium here. "We know all the three games are going to be tough. There'll be no easy game at this level. But we'll go toe-to-toe with them. A game is not played on paper, but on the pitch," Constantine said.

"The UAE are the hosts and will be under pressure. It's understandable they will go for all three points," Constantine said. UAE are currently ranked 79 in the FIFA rankings, and they have been on the winning side on eight occasions against India out of 13 matches played between the two sides.

The Blue Tigers have won thrice. "They are a physical, as well as a skilful side. I am not worried about our fitness. We have to play our best game to get the result," Constantine added.

