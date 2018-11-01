Afghan army chopper crash kills all 25 on board

international

An Afghan army helicopter crashed Wednesday in bad weather in the western Farah province, killing all 25 people on board, including the deputy corps commander of the western zone, a provincial spokesman said

Helicopter

An Afghan army helicopter crashed Wednesday in bad weather in the western Farah province, killing all 25 people on board, including the deputy corps commander of the western zone, a provincial spokesman said.

Mohammad Naser Mehri, spokesman for the Farah governor, said the helicopter crashed around 9:10 am local time, shortly after taking off from the mountainous Anar Dara district heading toward the nearby Herat province. Wednesday's was the second army helicopter crash in as many months in Farah.

Seven die in Kabul suicide bombing

A suicide bomber targeting a bus carrying employees of Afghanistan's biggest prison killed at least seven people on Wednesday, officials said. Another five were wounded in the blast near the facility in Kabul, which hit a vehicle that the staff were travelling in. The attacker struck as the bus was entering the jail.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever