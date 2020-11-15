Afghan forces capture 'mastermind' of Kabul University attack

Afghan forces have captured the "mastermind" of a brutal attack on Kabul University in which militants stormed classrooms and gunned down dozens of students earlier this month, a top official said on Saturday.

The brazen daylight assault came amid surging violence across the country that has only worsened in recent months despite the government holding peace talks with the Taliban in Qatar.

"The mastermind behind Kabul University attack has been arrested," Vice President Amrullah Saleh announced on his Facebook page. The attack, which had ended after the three attackers were killed in fighting, was planned by a militant called Adil, Saleh said.

Adil was recruited by the Haqqani network, Saleh said giving only one name of the arrested man. "The attack was carried out to make the government look weak," he said.

The shadowy Haqqani network, an affiliate of the Taliban, has long been accused of carrying out brutal assaults of Western forces and civilians, and branded a terrorist group by Washington.

