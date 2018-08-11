Afghan man arrested for smuggling gold worth Rs 22 lakh at Delhi airport

crime

An Afghan man has been arrested by customs officials at Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country gold worth about Rs 22 lakh.

The accused, aged 26, was intercepted on his arrival from Kandahar (Afghanistan) on Thursday, according to a statement issued by the customs on Saturday.

A detailed personal search of the passenger resulted in recovery of three gold chains, total weighing 737 grams, it said.

The gold chains, valued at Rs 21.87 lakh, has been seized and the passenger arrested, the statement said.

