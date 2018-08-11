Search

Afghan man arrested for smuggling gold worth Rs 22 lakh at Delhi airport

Aug 11, 2018, 17:57 IST | PTI

The accused, aged 26, was intercepted on his arrival from Kandahar (Afghanistan) on Thursday, according to a statement issued by the customs on Saturday

Afghan man arrested for smuggling gold worth Rs 22 lakh at Delhi airport
Representational Image

An Afghan man has been arrested by customs officials at Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country gold worth about Rs 22 lakh.

The accused, aged 26, was intercepted on his arrival from Kandahar (Afghanistan) on Thursday, according to a statement issued by the customs on Saturday.

A detailed personal search of the passenger resulted in recovery of three gold chains, total weighing 737 grams, it said.

The gold chains, valued at Rs 21.87 lakh, has been seized and the passenger arrested, the statement said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

Crime Newsnational news

Liquor worth Rs. 20 Lakhs destroyed ahead of panchayat polls

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK