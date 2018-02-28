Afghan Taliban calls for direct talks with United States

The Taliban has called for direct talks with the US to find a "peaceful solution" to the conflict in Afghanistan, in an apparent policy reversal after months of escalating attacks



Trump ruled out holding talks with the Taliban last month

The Taliban has called for direct talks with the US to find a "peaceful solution" to the conflict in Afghanistan, in an apparent policy reversal after months of escalating attacks.

In a statement posted on Monday, the Taliban said it "calls on American officials to talk directly to the Political Office of Islamic Emirate regarding a peaceful solution to the Afghan quandary", using its official name.

There has been no response to the offer from US officials, who have historically insisted any talks must include the Afghan government in Kabul.

