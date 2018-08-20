Search

Afghan Taliban kidnap 170 passengers

Aug 20, 2018, 16:21 IST | IANS

The Security Director of Kunduz Security Commandment, Safiullah Mahzon confirmed the incident and said the passengers were abducted from Khanabad district, reports Khaama News

Taliban militants on Monday kidnapped 170 passengers after they launched an ambush on three buses on the highway connecting Kunduz province to Takhar, police said.

Mahzon said the passengers were on their way to Kabul.

No further details were immediately available.

The incident comes after a day President Ashraf Ghani offered the Taliban a conditional ceasefire.

