Afghanistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets to qualify for 2019 World Cup

Asghar Stanikzai, coming back from a bout of appendicitis, hit an invaluable 39 not out off 29 balls to guide the Afghans to 213 for five in reply to Ireland's 209-7.



Afghanistan players celebrate in Harare yesterday after beating Ireland to qualify for next year’s World Cup. PIC/ICC

Afghanistan, after losing their opening three qualifying games, upset the odds to beat Ireland by five wickets yesterday to qualify for next year's Cricket World Cup. Asghar Stanikzai, coming back from a bout of appendicitis, hit an invaluable 39 not out off 29 balls to guide the Afghans to 213 for five in reply to Ireland's 209-7.

Afghanistan will join fellow qualifiers West Indies in the 10-team World Cup to be staged in England and Wales from May 30-July 14, 2019, alongside defending champions Australia, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, England, South Africa and New Zealand. After Scotland and Zimbabwe had both suffered defeats in their concluding Super Six matches earlier in the week, yesterday's game at the Harare Sports Club suddenly became a winner-takes-all clash.

Ireland won the toss and elected to bat with opener Paul Stirling making a top score of 55 and Kevin O'Brien hitting 41 in a modest total of 209-7 off their 50 overs. Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan finished with 3-40 to take his career tally to 99 ODI wickets. In reply, burly opener Mohammad Shahzad clobbered 54 off 50 balls in an opening stand of 86 with Gulbadin Naib.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever