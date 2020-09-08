Afghanistan coach handed 5-year-ban for approaching player to fix in SCL

This image has been used for representational purposes only

The Afghanistan Cricket Board has banned coach Noor Mohammad 'Lalai' for a period of five years for approaching a national cricketer to fix matches in the last edition of the Shpageeza Cricket League (SCL).

In a media release, the board said: "The charges relate to the Shpageeza Cricket League (SCL 2019), a national team player X was approached by Noor Mohammad Lalai with the reference to "work" being a request to assist with the spot-fixing in a few matches in the mentioned tournament."

ACB's Senior Anti-Corruption manager, Sayed Anwar Shah Quraishi said: "This is a very disappointing and serious offence where a domestic level junior coach is involved in the corruption of a high-profile domestic game in SCL 2019."

"The coach, as an agent, tried to get one of the national team player to engage in corruption of spot fixing of few matches in SCL 2019. Luckily, he failed to do so as he was reported.

"I would like to place on record my grateful appreciation and thanks to national player Mr X who displayed true bravery and professionalism from the moment he reported this approach. He recognised it for what it was, rejected it and reported it. He then supported our investigation and subsequent tribunal."

The board further said that under the provisions of the ACB Anti-Corruption Code, Noor Mohammad chose to admit the charges levied against him and agreed to the sanctions by ACB in lieu of an Anti-Corruption Tribunal hearing.

Quraishi also pointed out that without Noor Mohammad's admission of guilt and full cooperation with ACU throughout the investigation, the ban could have been significantly longer.

Noor Mohammad's position in the ACB was that of a domestic assistant coach- someone who represents or is affiliated to an Afghanistan domestic team affiliated to ACB - namely Kapisa in 2019 two-day provincial tournament. He was also a full-time coach with Hampalana Private Cricket Academy.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever