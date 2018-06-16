Afghanistan cricketers celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr

The players then greeted by hugging each other for quite some time before they changed into their whites to prepare themselves for the day's play

Afghanistan cricketers celebrating Eid

The Afghanistan team yesterday brought the festive fever on the ground of Chinnaswamy stadium as they celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr before the start of the second day's play of the historic one-off Test against India here. The visiting players including Rashid Khan, captain Ashghar Stanikzai and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, first visited a local mosque in the morning and then arrived at the stadium wearing traditional Afghani festive dress.

The players then greeted by hugging each other for quite some time before they changed into their whites to prepare themselves for the day's play. "Eid Mubarak! ACB extends its best wishes on the auspicious occasion of #Eid to Patron in- Chief H.E Ashraf Ghani, National players, Cricket fans, Afghan people and all Muslims around the world," Afghanistan Cricket Board said in their Twitter handle

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates