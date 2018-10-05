Afghanistan league to kick start from today

cricket

The much-awaited Afghanistan Premier League will kick-start today at the Sharjah cricket stadium and will feature legendary names from world cricket for the five franchises.

The five teams - Paktia Panthers, Kabul Zwanan, Balkh Legends, Nangarhar Leopards and Kandahar Knights - will be representing different provinces of Afghanistan. The Nangarhar franchise, which is considered the most balanced side among the five teams with big names from the world of cricket playing for them, will be coached by former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad.

The team will be led by the Jamaican Andre Russell and comprises of world class bowlers like Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan and Imran Janat, who will lead the bowling department. The batting side will be spearheaded by the likes of Tamim Iqbal, Shafiqullah Shafaq, Andre Russell, Mohammad Hafeez, who will be on the lookout for big scores in the first season. Paktia Panthers will be led by former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi.

