Afghanistan score 278-3 to set new T20 record
Hazratullah's unbeaten 162 was the highest score by an Asian batsman in T20 Internationals
Afghanistan on Saturday posted the highest total in T20 Internationals, amassing 278 for 3 against Ireland in the second game of the series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium here.
Hazratullah Zazai (162 not out off 62) and Usman Ghani (73 off 48) set a new record for the opening-wicket partnership with a 236-run stand as Afghanistan surpassed Australia's 263 for 3 posted against Sri Lanka at Pallekele in 2016.
Hazratullah's unbeaten 162 was the highest score by an Asian batsman in T20 Internationals. It was also the second highest T20I score and the third fastest men's century.
After Afghanistan elected to bat, Hazratullah blasted as many as 16 sixes and 11 fours in his unconquered innings, while other opener Ghani scored seven fours and three sixes. Afghanistan had won the first T20 by five wickets to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Indian cricketers condemn the Pulwama terror attack