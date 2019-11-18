Afghanistan stun T20 champs West Indies to clinch series
It was a major boost to the Afghan team after they had lost the ODI series 3-0 and after they had lost the opening T20 game, there was despondency in their camp.
Lucknow: Afghanistan recorded their first T20I series win over a major team when they got the better of West Indies by 29 runs in the third and final match on Sunday.
It was a major boost to the Afghan team after they had lost the ODI series 3-0 and after they had lost the opening T20 game, there was despondency in their camp. But they raised their game several notches to stun the current T20 champions 2-1 at the Ekana Stadium here.
Afghanistan had a template, win the toss, bat first, put up a decent total and then put pressure on the WI batting on a sluggish pitch. And they succeeded in their plan much to the joy of a goodly crowd over the weekend, as they notched up 156-8 and then restricted the opponents to 127-7.
