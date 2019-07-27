AFI chief Sumariwalla lashes out at SAI for shoddy infrastructure

other-sports

Sumariwalla said to impove infratstructure of SAI on the sidelines of the Mumbai Suburban District Athletic Association Annual Athletics Championship.

Adille Sumariwalla

Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president Adille Sumariwalla yesterday lashed out at officials of the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) Mumbai centre, claiming they were running the complex like the mafia and not paying any attention to improving infrastructure.

"Athletes are very enthusiastic but this infrastructure… they [officials] have to maintain it properly. Look at the tracks, look at the shot put area, long jump area! SAI has to improve the quality of the grounds. We cannot continue like this. Infrastructure has to improve," Sumariwalla said on the sidelines of the Mumbai Suburban District Athletic Association Annual Athletics Championship at SAI, Kandivli where he was invited as chief guest.

The former Olympian, who ran in the 100m category of the 1980 Moscow Olympics, added: "This is a training centre but it’s not looking like one. They make it look good when ministers come visiting. This is rubbish." Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju visited SAI on July 7.

