Afraid of contracting Coronavirus, man locks woman in bathroom after she met friend from Italy

A man held his wife captive in the washroom suspecting that he would contract Coronavirus from her. According to a report in Mirror.co.uk, The woman called the police for help and told them she was locked in her bathroom.

The incident took place after the man found out that his wife had met a Chinese woman who had been to Italy. Italy is one of the countries which has been worst-hit by Coronavirus. The man claimed that he had acted on the advice of a medic, when he forcefully quarantined his wife.

The police said the man had been consulting the doctors on phone about how to avoid infection. The woman took a test for the virus as a precaution, which has come back negative. The woman has not filed any charges against her husband.

According to the World Health Organisation, there are 89,527 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3,056 deaths reported globally in 67 countries.

