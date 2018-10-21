Africa's abducted billionaire free after 9 days

international

Mohammed Dewji

The man described as Africa's youngest billionaire said on Saturday that he is free more than a week after his abduction from a luxury hotel in Tanzania's commercial capital.

"I thank Allah that I have returned home safely," said a statement released by the 43-year-old Mohammed Dewji's foundation. It did not give details about the October 11 abduction or what led to his release but thanked police for working for his safe return.

Dewji, while arriving at the hotel for a workout, had been seized by two masked gunmen who fired into the air before driving away. Regional authorities have said two white men were seen on surveillance video, and they tightened controls at border posts. "We got information that the abductors used the same car that was used to seize him at the Colosseum Hotel and dumped him at gymkhana grounds," police chief Lazaro Mambosasa said.

Tanzanian environment minister January Makamba, a close friend of Dewji, tweeted that he visited his home. "He appears healthy except for rope marks where kidnappers tied his hands and legs," the minister said.

