Aftab Shivdasani: Initially when I got the COVID-19 result, I was shocked

Aftab Shivdasani had tested COIVD-19 positive a few days back and had taken to his Instagram account to share this news with his fans. And now, he has tested negative for the same and announced it on Instagram again.

View this post on Instagram Grateful. Om Sai Ram. Allah Malik. A post shared by Aftab Shivdasani (@aftabshivdasani) onSep 29, 2020 at 2:43am PDT

And now, in an interview with Hindustan Times, he has spoken about how he reacted when he got his reports and how he was looking forward to spending time with his family. He said, "Initially when I got the result I was shocked. For the first few minutes I was disoriented because obviously I didn't know how to react."

He added, "There were a thousand thoughts in my head. My entire schedule was going to go for a toss. We hear, speak and read about but until it happens to you it's still news. There are so many theories going around Covid about how fast it's spreading, the mortality rate, the medication. The fact that the whole world is unclear about this is a little bit worrying. Slowly I composed myself and decided to deal with it."

He also went on to say that he didn't see this coming and was about to travel to London. He said, "I was not prepared for this and was looking forward to be with my family. My shooting for Poison 2 was over and I was making all the preparations to fly to London."

And when asked about getting back to work after recovering completely, Shivdasani stated, "I'm a fighter and I'll always be one. I'm reading scripts and there are two films, a thriller and a horror that I'm in talks for. We'll start shooting after a month. Before that I'm planning to visit my family and waiting for the doctor to give me a go ahead. Can't wait to see my daughter."

