Aftab Shivdasani to make digital debut with Poison 2

Published: Jan 14, 2020, 20:42 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Aftab Shivdasani is excited to make his digital debut with the upcoming web series Poison: 2

Aftab Shivdasani. Picture Courtesy: Aftab Shivdasani's Instagram account
Aftab Shivdasani. Picture Courtesy: Aftab Shivdasani's Instagram account

Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani is excited to make his digital debut with the upcoming web series Poison: 2. "I'm quite excited to be part of Poison Season 2 as I've always wanted to play an edgy character and the script of 'Poison' gave me just that. I'm also excited to work with ZEE5 as well as director Vishal Pandya who has been a friend for a long time. Also, the webspace is something I haven't explored so far so I'm happy to explore that too," said Aftab.

Poison 2 will also feature Raai Lakshmi, Pooja Chopra, Gautam Gulati and Taher Shabbir. The show streams on the OTT platform ZEE5 from April.

