Aftab Singh wins Rising Star; wishes to sing for Salman Khan
A 12-year-old singer from Punjab, Aftab Singh, was announced the winner of the reality TV show Rising Star 3 on June 8
A 12-year-old singer from Punjab, Aftab Singh, was announced the winner of the reality TV show "Rising Star 3" on Saturday night. He says he is a big fan of superstar Salman Khan and wants to sing for him one day.
"I am on cloud nine. I didn't even expect to be one of the finalists. It's like a dream come true. This win means a lot to me," Aftab told IANS.
He said: "It will now motivate me to do more hard work so that I get a chance to work in films and sing for Salman Khan one day".
Aftab, who was youngest among other three finalists, took home the winning trophy and Rs 10 lakh cash prize.
On winning the show, Aftab said he would like to dedicate the triumph to his father.
"My father is my inspiration. He has struggled a lot in his life. I don't belong to a rich family. I have seen my father's hard work. He has done a lot to make me reach this platform. It's not my win ... It's his win," Aftab added.
Hosted by Aditya Narayan, the third season of Colors TV show "Rising Star" was judged by Shankar Mahadevan, Neeti Mohan and Diljit Dosanjh.
Top Stories of the day:
- Ayushmann Khurrana: I approach directors myself
- Kareena Kapoor shares selfie from Tuscany; gets trolled for looking 'old'
- Sudhir Mishra wants to be known beyond Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi
- Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner Vegas wedding: Parents as clueless as fans
- Style goals! Kangana Ranaut aces the summer look in hot shorts
- Sara Ali Khan or Shanaya Kapoor, who rocked the 'Salwar Kameez' look?
- Candid clicks! Malaika Arora buys flowers, after working out at the gym
- Shibani Dandekar drools over Disha Patani's hot photo; check post
- These photos of Sonam Kapoor will make you miss your childhood more
- Amitabh Bachchan pens heartfelt note for Sheetal Jain, says they don't make people like him anymore
- Anand Ahuja wishes 'girlfriend forever' Sonam Kapoor happy b'day in the sweetest way
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Salman Khan, SRK, Ranveer Singh, Kangana, Bachchans step out for voting