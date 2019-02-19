After 10 years, he says let's end it

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I am a 24-year old girl and have been in a relationship with a guy since 2008. We come from different religious backgrounds. Everything was fine at the start, until we got physical. He forced me into it, saying our love was deep and pure. Soon after that, he began this game of breaking up and patching up. My parents got both of us together and asked him if he wanted to marry me, but he refused saying I was the one chasing him. We broke up and lost touch for three years, and I heard he was engaged. I didn't respond to any of his messages, even though he used to wish me on festivals and every new year, until he said he wanted to get back with me. He apologised for everything, said his engagement had broken, and we got physical again. He also borrowed money from me. A year has passed now, and he wants to end it again. After all I have done for him, this is how he repays me, at a crucial age. It has been 10 years and, when he gets angry, he hits me. I am not ready to deal with this pain. He says he wants to go away and end it again. What should I do?

— ST

Nothing about what you say makes this sound like a normal, healthy, respectful relationship. If this person wants to go away and end this relationship again, you should embrace it with all enthusiasm and allow him to. Respect yourself, don't let anyone make you do anything you don't want to, and please inform him that hitting someone is a punishable offence. You have lost years of your life, so why risk letting the next 10 go the same way? This has affected your health, finances, and professional life, so evaluate what you have lost so far. Focus on moving on and putting this entire sordid episode behind you. You have your whole life ahead of you.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

