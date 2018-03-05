After 12 days, TISS students' union calls off protest

However, some students continued with the strike at the main gate



Some students were still spotted sitting on a dharna at the institute main gate

After successfully conducting the protest against the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) administration's decision to stop the Government of India Post Matric Scholarships of reserved category students for 12 days, the students' union issued a statement on Sunday saying that the strike had been called off. The decision comes after the administration promises to allow the reserved category candidates continue with their studies while they wait for their scholarships.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a Masters student said, "The administration has agreed to let the students continue with their studies and pay the fees whenever they receive the scholarships. Moreover, the institute has also waived off the hostel and dining fees of those eligible for the scholarship. The only aspect that remains unresolved is what will happen to those who would be admitted for the next academic year. The administration has requested further negotiations on the matter. Since the main objective has been achieved, it's better to resume studies." However, he also mentioned that some students were still continuing the protest at the main gate.

Informing about their decision to end the strike, the students' union issued a statement which mentions, "The strike has been called off at the TISS Mumbai campus, as the core demands have been met. To decide about the upcoming batches, a Joint Scholarship Committee is being formed. It will comprise representatives from the administration, students and faculty. The body aims at working towards a sustainable solution. Apart from this, the students' union has the responsibility of safeguarding the rights of those who are not participating in the protest. The protest was also affecting the academic health of the campus and the on-going placements."

On the other hand, talking about the confusion among the protesting students, Kandharaj, treasurer of the students' union told mid-day, "The strike has been officially called off by the union. However, a few students, who don't have the power of issuing statements, are continuing with the strike. This is misleading students. But the union has officially declared its final decision after discussing the matter with the administration." He further clarified that 'Chalo TISS' – a march scheduled for Monday morning, had not been called by the students' union.

One of the students, Fahad Ahmad, who continues to be a part of the protest, said, "The strike continues. We will hold the march on Monday."

