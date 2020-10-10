After 17 years of wait for degree, Delhi man writes to Narendra Modi to get it 'without bribe'

Delhi resident Amit Kumar was 23-year-old when he cleared his B.Ed exam with flying colours from the Agra university's RBS College. Back then, Kumar thought that his association with the college was over, however, it wasn’t. Today, at 40, Kumar, who has been married for the last 17 years and is a father of three children, still visits the campus to get his degree.

Over the years, Kumar didn't lose hope and was "adamant on getting the degree without greasing the palm" of varsity officials, reports Times of India. The quadragenarian, who is a resident of Haiderpur area of Delhi, has now written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his letter, Kumar 'dared' PM Narendra Modi to get his Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) degree from the varsity "without paying any bribe." He has also threatened to kill himself if he doesn't get the degree. Kumar claimed that he has sent a complaint letter to Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel, the chancellor of the university and also to chief minister Yogi Adityanath. "I am yet to get a response," he said.

"It has been 17 years now. After exhausting all the options, I have written a letter to the Prime Minister in the hope of justice. I cannot afford to pay Rs 20,000 bribe which the employees at the varsity had been demanding to issue my degree certificate," Kumar said. "Somehow I am bearing the expenses of the family by giving tuitions. I couldn't land any job in the absence of the degree," he added.

Responding to Kumar's complaint, vice-chancellor Ashok Mittal said, "I know about the case of Amit Kumar. We are now upgrading the system to issue degrees on time. Kumar will also get his degree soon." According to sources, over 50,000 students of the previous session are yet to get their degrees.

