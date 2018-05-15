After 19 days, petrol, diesel prices hiked again

Fuel prices were last hiked 19 days ago

Representational picture

New Delhi: The petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 17 paise a litre and 21 paise per litre respectively across the country on Monday. With this, the diesel prices touched an all-time high of 66 rupees 14 paise and petrol prices, too, hit a 56-month high of 74 rupees 80 paise a litre.

In April, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the Centre and the state governments have been considering bringing the petroleum products under the ambit of Goods and Services Tax.

