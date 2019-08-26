After 22 days of lockdown restrictions eased in Jammu and Kashmir

national

Government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said that the government has eased day-time restrictions from 69 police station areas in the Valley

After 22 days of lockdown, the valley has witnessed a steady increase in the number of private vehicles plying in Jammu and Kashmir capital with public transport off the roads in the state. Movement of private transport was seen in the upscale areas such as Humhama, Hyderpora, Jawahar Nagar, Sanat Nagar, Rajbagh and Residency Road, unlike the downtown areas of Srinagar, where even the private vehicles are few.

Mohammad Amin, who lives in Srinagar's Batamalloo area said that his relatives who live in the Habak area of the city, returned home last week after performing Haj. He went on to say that he is not taking a chance to visit them as he will wait until the situation becomes normal in the valley.

Government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said that the government has eased day-time restrictions from 69 police station areas in the Valley, reports IANS. But commuting in the valley is still not easy as even the state residents protesting the abrogation of Article 370 have blocked roads at many places with stones and logs. The security forces have already barricaded roads everywhere across the state.

Ghulam Mohammad from Telbal area of Srinagar said that multiple blockades have been erected making it difficult for vehicles to ply. Business establishments too remained closed across the Valley with shops in some areas open for a few hours in the morning (till 9 a.m.) and evening, during which they do brisk business with people desperately buying groceries and milk, reports news agency IANS.

"We buy vegetables and other food items early morning, which is the best time for this as all the shops are closed for the rest of the day," said Abdul Raheem, who lives in Alchi Bagh area of Srinagar.

With inputs from IANS

