After 3-day wait, migrant dies in queue outside Borivli station

A 53-year-old migrant worker, who had been doing the rounds of the Borivli railway station for the past three days, waiting for his turn to get a ticket and board a Shramik Special train to his native place in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, collapsed while standing in the queue and later died in hospital on Friday. The deceased was an auto-rickshaw driver and Malwani resident.

After three days of struggle when he finally got a valid ticket, he joined the queue where several other migrants were waiting to board the train at Borivali railway station on May 28. Suddenly he started to feel dizzy and collapsed. He was immediately rushed to Shatabdi Hospital and was later taken to Cooper Hospital where he died during treatment.



The deceased has been identified as Eshak Hanif Mohammed, who was a resident of Gulshan-e-Raza society in Azmi Nagar, Malwani. Eshak was an auto-rickshaw driver and was residing with his 25-year-old son Jameel in the city. His wife and two daughters live in their native village Usrav, in Jaunpur. Jameel, who used to work for a firm providing internet services, had already returned to his native village 10 days back. He had asked his father to return with him but Eshak had to stay back for some paper work of his vehicle.



He had filled up the migrant travel form at the Malwani police station and was waiting for his turn for the last three days to get a ticket and board the train. He used to visit the Malwani police station and wait for hours in the sun.



Arif Shaikh shows Eshak’s train ticket

Speaking to mid-day, Eshak's relative Arif Shaikh, 30, said, "The cops called me and asked me to reach Shatabdi Hospital on May 28 evening. The doctors said that Eshak's condition was critical and the treatment he needed was not available there. They referred him to Cooper Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment."

He further said, "His family members wanted his body to be taken to the village for the last rites but they could not bear the cost, hence he was cremated at the Malwani cemetery."

A source from Malwani police station said, "The reason of his death is not known yet. After examining his reports, doctors said that he was suffering from diabetes."

"It is strange that the government is just behaving like a mute spectator in such matters. The migrants are waiting all day and night in the hot weather for their turn to board a train that would take them home. They are losing their lives, and none of the authorities are taking responsibility," Shaikh added.

When contacted, advocate Tanveer Farooq said, "The Bombay High Court should suo motu take cognizance of the matter and issue guidelines in this regard."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news