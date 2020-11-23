After 30 years, The Undertaker will finally 'Rest in Peace'; announces retirement

The Undertaker, also known as 'The Deadman' and 'The Phenom' recently bid his final goodbye to WWE at Survivor Series 2020 in epic fashion. Survivor Series 2020, was celebrating the 30th anniversary of Undertaker in WWE. The legendary superstar made his debut at this very pay-per-view 30 years ago in 1990. So it was only fitting that he announced his retirement on that very stage.

In one of the most memorable goodbyes in WWE history, at the end of Survivor Series, during his speech, Taker said, "My time has come to let The Undertaker Rest In Peace." The fans who viewed the event on the titantron via their homes cheered him on with 'Thank You Taker' and Farewell Taker' chants.

Many of Undertaker's greatest friends and rivals throughout his illustrious WWE career had made appearances. Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Ric Flair, Kane, Shane McMahon, JBL, Big Show, Jeff Hardy, Mick Foley, Rikishi, Kevin Nash, The Godfather, The Godwinns, Savio Vega, Booker T made their way to the Thunderdome to pay their respects. WWE chairman, Mr. McMahon, in his own style, finally paid homage to the Undertaker - one of the biggest superstars in WWE history.

Many WWE superstars took to Twitter to pay respect and homage to The Phenom. Vince McMahon wrote, "The measuring stick. The locker room leader. The Phenom. Three decades ago today, @Undertaker changed the landscape of sports-entertainment. His legacy is incomparable, his impact immeasurable. #ThankYouTaker. #Undertaker30."

The measuring stick. The locker room leader. The Phenom. Three decades ago today, @Undertaker changed the landscape of sports-entertainment. His legacy is incomparable, his impact immeasurable. #ThankYouTaker. #Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/TWm1Ihww8U — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) November 22, 2020

Dwayne The Rock Johnson wrote, 30yrs ago today, he made his iconic #SurvivorSeries debut. Like EVERYONE - I was in awe as a rookie in the @WWE when his first words pierced my soul as he walked in the dressing room and said, “Mutha*****” True story. Honored to share the ring w you, my brother. #ThankYouTaker."

Triple H, another of Taker's close friends and contemporaries in WWE, wrote, "For being loyal .... no matter what! For every second of every day ,every mile, every tour, every shot, every ounce of wisdom, every drop of sweat, pint of blood....#ThankYouTaker @undertaker #SurvivorSeries."

For being loyal .... no matter what!

For every second of every day ,every mile, every tour, every shot, every ounce of wisdom, every drop of sweat, pint of blood....#ThankYouTaker @undertaker #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/hW5TXz2ffG — Triple H (@TripleH) November 22, 2020

Ted DiBiase, known as Million Dollar Man', said, "Congratulations to @Undertaker on a remarkable 30-year wrestling career with @WWE. Here’s a rendition of the original in-ring introduction I did at 1990 Survivor Series, the night Undertaker debuted in the WWE, as my mystery partner. Spoiler alert?? Ha ha ha ha ha #ThankYouTaker."

Congratulations to @Undertaker on a remarkable 30-year wrestling career with @WWE. Here’s a rendition of the original in-ring introduction I did at 1990 Survivor Series, the night Undertaker debuted in the WWE, as my mystery partner. Spoiler alert?? Ha ha ha ha ha #ThankYouTaker pic.twitter.com/YO7HxQx0u0 — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) November 23, 2020

Shawn Michaels wrote, "We’ve faced each other in every type of match and created some of the most special moments in my career. Standing across the ring from @undertaker was always a daunting experience but I’m excited to hear the gong toll one last time. #FarewellTaker #SurvivorSeries."

We’ve faced each other in every type of match and created some of the most special moments in my career. Standing across the ring from @undertaker was always a daunting experience but I’m excited to hear the gong toll one last time. #FarewellTaker #SurvivorSeries — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) November 22, 2020

The Undertaker has headlined many pay-per-views in his WWE career and was infamously known for his WrestleMania Streak which ended at 24-2.

