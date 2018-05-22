After 500 km, Buldhana farmer turned away

Buldhana farmer Bhaskar Ingade will now make the long journey back home, since he has no place to stay in the city



Bhaskar Ingade

After travelling 500 km all the way from Buldhana to get treatment for his injured leg, Bhaskar Ingade, 45, was turned away from JJ hospital and asked to come back after five days. The farmer will now make the long journey back home, since he has no place to stay in the city.

Over two months ago, Bhaskar was working on his field when a tractor fell on him and injured his leg. Treatment at a local hospital didn't improve his condition, and he was referred to JJ hospital.

Hobbling with his stick, the farmer finally arrived yesterday, but found no relief. "My leg has been swollen since incident. So, today I came to JJ hospital, but they asked me to return after five days," said Bhaskar, who is not sure when he can make the journey again.

