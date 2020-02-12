After 7 years, Virat Kohli fails to score a fifty in 3 consecutive ODI series

Virat Kohli is dismissed during the third one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on February 11, 2020. Pic/ AFP

In the third and final ODI between India and New Zealand, captain Virat Kohli was dismissed for nine runs off 12 deliveries he played. With this score, Virat Kohli has now failed to score a century in three ODI series in a row. The last time that Kohli did not manage to score a ton in 3 successive ODI series was back in 2012-13 (series against Pakistan, England and Champions Trophy tournament).

A user took to Twitter to share the statistics in his post.

Kohli has now gone three ODI series in a row without a hundred - v WI, Aus and NZ.



The last time he didn't score a hundred in three successive ODI series/tournament was in 2012-13 (v Pak, Eng and Champions Trophy). #NZvInd — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) February 11, 2020

The third and final ODI saw Team India post 296 runs on board batting first after KL Rahul scored his fourth century. Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey played pivotal supporting roles. However, all of this was not enough as Kiwi openers Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls put on a brilliant opening stand of 106 runs. Guptill scored a quickfire 66 runs while Nicholls posted 80 runs. Towards the last stages of the game Colin de Grandhomme tore the Indian bowling attack apart with a blistering 58 runs in just 28 balls to take New Zealand to a brilliant 3-0 whitewash against India.

