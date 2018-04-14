After 70 years of Independence, this Maharashtra's village gets electricity

Bulumgavhan village, with a population of 589 is located in Dharni sub-district of Amravati district in the state of Maharashtra

A tribal village in Maharashtra's Amravati got power supply after 70 years of independence. The village has set an ideal example of collective efforts of the government administration with the villagers.

