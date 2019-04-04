After a film on Narendra Modi, now a web series based on the PM made!

television

Modi: Journey Of A Common Man is directed by Bollywood filmmaker Umesh Shukla, written by Mihir Bhuta and Radhika Anand

Mahesh Thakur. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/erosnow

Eros Now announced the release of web show, Modi: Journey Of A Common Man. The 10 part original series is based on Narendra Modi's life starting at the age of 12 and traverses through his youth to becoming the Prime Minister of India.

Modi: Journey Of A Common Man is directed by Bollywood filmmaker Umesh Shukla, written by Mihir Bhuta and Radhika Anand. The different phases of Modi's life will be depicted by actors Faisal Khan, Ashish Sharma and Mahesh Thakur.

Each episode of the series ranges between 35 to 40 minutes highlighting the many significant events and incidents that opened unexpected paths for a common man and led him to become the PM.

Commenting on the release, Ridhima Lulla, Chief Content Officer, Eros Group said, "It is a privilege for all of us at Eros to release one of the most inspiring and anticipated original series for our global audience. The story of Modi: Journey Of A Common Man is significant and entertaining. Eros has always believed in connecting with the masses and telling them the stories that matter. Our attempt through this biopic is to tell the story of his struggle, ambition, intensity and success and how it not only inspires many but is one of the factors of his mass appeal. We at Eros are all excited and look forward to the audience response".

When asked Umesh Shukla, he said, "It has been a pleasure making this original series based on Prime Minister Modi who has bought in commendable changes in India. It's an honour to present many unheard and unseen facets of Narendra Modi's life to the audience and I am sure they will love and enjoy watching the original series."

