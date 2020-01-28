After a successful run in India, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho opens in Japan

After wooing Indian audiences, Prabhas-starrer Saaho is currently having a theatrical run in Japan. The movie released here on Monday, January 27.

Saaho is Prabhas' first release since his blockbuster Bahubali series. The film also features Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. In India, the Sujeeth directorial hit the big screen on August 30 last year.

A few days ago, the trailer of Saaho was unveiled in Japan. A video doing the rounds on the internet shows a Japanese audience cheering loudly even as the trailer plays on the screen.

Prabhas will next be seen opposite Pooja Hegde in a romantic movie.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates