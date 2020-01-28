Search

After a successful run in India, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho opens in Japan

Updated: Jan 28, 2020, 07:56 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho was a massive hit in India, will it recreate the same magic in Japan?

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Prabhas
Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Prabhas

After wooing Indian audiences, Prabhas-starrer Saaho is currently having a theatrical run in Japan. The movie released here on Monday, January 27.

Saaho is Prabhas' first release since his blockbuster Bahubali series. The film also features Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. In India, the Sujeeth directorial hit the big screen on August 30 last year.

A few days ago, the trailer of Saaho was unveiled in Japan. A video doing the rounds on the internet shows a Japanese audience cheering loudly even as the trailer plays on the screen.

Prabhas will next be seen opposite Pooja Hegde in a romantic movie.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK