After 'Aao Raja' Chitrangda Singh set to sizzle in Saif Ali Khan's Baazaar

Special promotional number in Saif Ali Khan starrer Baazaar to see Chitrangda Singh flaunt her moves



Chitrangda Singh

Chitrangda Singh is set to follow her sizzling dance track, Aao Raja in Gabbar Is Back (2015), with another sensual number for her next, Baazaar. Singh, we learn, will be the centre of the promotional video, which will also feature the rest of the cast, including Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and debutant Rohan Mehra.



A member from the film's creative team tells mid-day, "Although we have seen Saif and Chitrangada in a tea commercial before, this will be the first time that the two will be seen romancing each other on screen in the promotional video. The track, which will be sung by a popular Punjabi artiste, will be picturised on Chitrangada. It's a celebratory song, a party number, which will see champagne and drinks being sprayed around amidst a high-octane dance sequence.



Special preparations are underway to give the entire cast a glamorous and stylish makeover for the song, the source states. Co-producer Ajay Kapoor confirmed the developments to mid-day. Singh, who plays Khan's wife Mandira in the film, has apparently already commenced working out to tone up. "She will need to flaunt her frame for the shoot that commences in the first week of May."

