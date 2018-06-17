Search

After AAP announced march to PM Modi's residence, Delhi Metro shuts five stations

Jun 17, 2018, 15:03 IST | IANS

As advised by police, the Delhi Metro Rail Corp first closed entry and exit at Lok Kalyan Marg station from 12 noon

Delhi Metro will keep five stations in the heart of Delhi shut on Sunday as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to march to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence.

As advised by police, the Delhi Metro Rail Corp first closed entry and exit at Lok Kalyan Marg station from 12 noon. The Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk and Janpath stations were also shut from 2 p.m.

The interchange service will, however, be available at the Central Secretariat station.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his cabinet colleagues has been camping at Lt. Governor Anil Baijal's house for almost a week to demand that Baijal issue a directive to civil servants who the AAP leader says are on de facto strike.

Not getting any response from the Lt. Governor, the AAP announced a march to Modi's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg starting from Mandi House at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Tags

delhi metro rail corporationdelhiarvind kejriwalnational newsaam aadmi party