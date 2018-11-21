After acquittal, rape accused releases magazine written behind bars in Shimla

national

Shimla: A 27-year-old man, who was recently acquitted by the Himachal Pradesh High Court in an alleged rape case, has released a monthly magazine named 'Competition Companion' for those preparing for competitive examinations. Vikram Singh Khimta, a resident of Mandhol village in Shimla district served two years in jail in an alleged rape case. Khimta said that the case against him was fabricated.

"I was hopeful for justice from the Indian judicial system. On November 3, I was acquitted by the High Court of Himachal Pradesh. I was punished by session court under certain circumstances on September 30, 2016, for a crime which I never did. We appealed in the High Court and on November 3, 2018, I was acquitted as I was never involved in the crime for which I was jailed for two years," he said.

Khimta, was also preparing for civil services exams in jail, further said that during his jail term the prison authorities helped him write the magazine.

Thanking Director-General of Prison of Himachal Pradesh Somesh Goyal and other officials for encouraging him, he said, "I am thankful to the DG Prison Somesh Goyal and other officials who had given me chance to launch this magazine. I am thankful to them."

Talking about his future plans, Khimta said he will continue his civil services preparations. Khimta further said that he also wants to curb drug menace.

"I have started this with an objective to give chance to those preparing for competitive exams. Now, I will prepare for my civil services. I also want to work to end the drug menace in the state. I have observed that the main reason of crime is involvement of youth in drugs.. I would continue with this monthly magazine and would also try to release it on a half-yearly basis," Khimta said.

The Director-General of Prison said the jail authorities have been trying to provide a conducive atmosphere to the prisoners in the jails.

Goyal said, "We have been trying to provide a conducive atmosphere, several facilities and opportunities to the jails inmates. When Khimta was in jail, we tried to give him all possible opportunities. We had provided him newspapers, magazines and many other things for his magazine. We are happy for him. His magazine would be helpful for those preparing for competitive examination. If he is planning any kind of anti-drug campaign, we will help him at every front."

