After Ahmedabad, night curfew in Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot as cases rise in Gujarat

After the decision to impose night curfew in Ahmedabad city, the Gujarat government on Friday announced that night curfew will similarly be imposed in Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot 9 pm onwards from Saturday night.

After the Diwali festivities there has been a significant rise in the number of Corona cases in Gujarat, especially in the financial capital of the state, Ahmedabad.

Friday saw the highest spike of positive cases of 1,420, following which the government Friday decided to impose a night time curfew in the Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot from 9 pm to 6 am everyday and will be effective from Saturday night 9.

"As a precautionary measure, similar to Ahmedabad, the Gujarat government has decided to impose a night curfew in Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot from tomorrow at 9 in the evening. The decision will be effective for every day till further announcement," said Nitin Patel, deputy chief minister of Gujarat, who also holds the health portfolio.

"Just like the people cooperated with the government during the lockdown, unlocking phases, I request the public to cooperate with the government in this decision," added Patel.

