After Akshay Kumar, Jackky Bhagnani pays visit to Gurudwara during Bell Bottom shoot in UK

Jackky Bhagnani is currently in the UK for the shoot of his upcoming project Bell Bottom starring Akshay Kumar in the lead. In between the shots, the producer managed to make some time and visited Gurudwara to seek the blessings of the almighty.

In the pictures, Jackky can be seen with his folded hands at the Gurudwara. He posted pictures taking to his social media and wrote, “#Waheguru #IkOnkar #Grateful (sic)".

View this post on Instagram #Waheguru #IkOnkar #Grateful A post shared by JACKKY BHAGNANI (@jackkybhagnani) onSep 24, 2020 at 10:57pm PDT

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar, who is playing a lead role in Bell Bottom also visited a Gurudwara. This is what he had to caption- "Had a rather blessed morning...spent ten minutes in this Gurudwara today and counted my blessings. I feel a sense of calm I haven't in months." (sic).

Bell Bottom is expected to release on April 2, 2021. The actor also has Laxmmi Bomb coming up. Earlier, this film was supposed to arrive in the cinemas on the occasion of EID this year on May 22 but had to be pushed to the lockdown. And now, it will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 9.

The film also stars Kiara Advani as Kumar's leading lady. The film revolves around the life of a man who is possessed by not one or two but as many as three spirits. What will be interesting to see is how much of the narrative has been tweaked by the makers.

