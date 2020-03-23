After Angad Bedi, Nikhil Chinapa backs Neha Dhupia over her comments on Roadies
Neha Dhupia got into an unwanted controversy after her comments to a contestant on Roadies Revolution and after Angad Bedi, Nikhil Chinapa has come out in support of the actress.
And Chinapa's post also deals with it. He said now that he was home, he has got time in his hands and he has put down his perspective. He also said that all those who are wanting to comment, they have always been welcome. Read from the first line to the last and decide whether you agree or agree to disagree.
And Chinapa's post also deals with it. He said now that he was home, he has got time in his hands and he has put down his perspective. He also said that all those who are wanting to comment, they have always been welcome. Read from the first line to the last and decide whether you agree or agree to disagree.
Here it is:
Now that I’m home and I’ve got a little more time on my hands, I’ve put down my perspective surrounding the events of an episode that aired a few weeks ago. I’ve muted comments here so that those that are concerned with the contents of the note may read it at ease. For those wishing to comment / let off some steam, comments are open on my previous posts, as they’ve always been.
Well, it seems this issue is far from over but we are also sure that people are going to forget about it very soon and move on! A lot of people on social media have already extended their support to the actress. Let us see who is next!
