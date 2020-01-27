After Article 15's success, Anubhav Sinha's Thappad trailer to be out on January 31

Director Anubhav Sinha is definitely basking in the success of his last project, Article 15 which received immense appreciation from audiences and critics, alike. Announcing his next, titled Thappad, starring Tapsee Pannu, will release later this year and the trailer of the movie will be out on January 31.

Anubhav Sinha's last movie Article 15, an investigative drama starring Ayushmann Khurrana was one of the most critically acclaimed movies of 2019 and was inspired by real-life events highlighting the gritty narrative.

The makers of Thappad will release the trailer of the movie later this week. Not much has been disclosed about the Anubhav Sinha directorial but fans can expect a high on the content-driven film just how the legacy of the director’s projects goes.

The movie has an ensemble cast of Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi, and Ram Kapoor.

After achieving critical and box office success with Article 15, Anubhav Sinha is back with another film, Thappad produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar starring Taapsee Pannu which will release on February 28, 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates