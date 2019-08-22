After Bareilly, 30 prisoners from Jammu and Kashmir shifted to Agra jail

national

Earlier, 30 prisoners from Kashmir were brought to Agra jail where they were kept in high-security barracks

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

On Thursday, thirty more prisoners from Jammu and Kashmir were shifted to the Agra jail. The prisoners were brought to the Kheria airport in Agra by a special aircraft from where they were taken to the jail amidst tight security.

Thirty more prisoners from #JammuandKashmir have been shifted to the #Agra jail on August 22.



Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/dVgX3nXxi5 — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) August 22, 2019

Nearly two weeks ago, on August 9, 2019, 30 prisoners from Kashmir were brought to Agra jail where they were kept in high-security barracks. Before that, 24 prisoners were also shifted to Lucknow jail and 20 inmates to Bareilly jail earlier in the month.

Also Read: Fight breaks out in Yerwada Central Prison; one injured

The prisoners are different locations across the country as Jammu and Kashmir is on high alert after the government scrapped Article 370 which granted special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier in the month, on August 5, 2019, the government passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill 2019 with 370 members of parliaments (MPs) voting in favour and 70 against it.

Continuous lockdown in #JammuandKashmir is having a big impact on apple farming in the Valley. With the harvesting season just round the corner, Kashmiri apple growers are a worried lot.



Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/36yRFwyQiW — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) August 22, 2019

The abrogation of Article 370 stripped the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, thereby leaving J&K with a legislature and Ladakh without legislature. On the other hand, continuous lockdown in the valley massive is causing a major impact on the livelihood of people in Kashmir leaving the apple farmers worried due to the harvest season being just around the corner.

People in Shophin and Kulgam, the twin districts of South Kashmir which are the major apple growing centres in the state are not sure as to what lies in store. Farmers across the state are staring at a massive loss this year as the labour force has left the state of Jammu and Kashmir following government advisory after scrapping Article 370.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Ex-IPS officer gets 15 years in jail for smuggling drugs

With inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates