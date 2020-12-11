After battling COVID-19, Supreme Court judge urges people to not let their guard down

A bench of three judges in the Supreme Court was reduced to two in between the hearing after the third judge, who recently recovered from COVID-19, was requested by a colleague on the bench to take rest.

During the proceedings, Justice Rohinton F Nariman inquired about the health of fellow judge, Justice Krishna Murari. It was then that those attending the proceedings of the court came to know that justice Murari had tested positive and it was his first day in court after recovery.

"Justice Murari has recovered from a terrible COVID-19 attack. I advised him not to come today as well but he still wanted to sit for some time," Justice Nariman announced in the court.

Addressing Justice Murari, Justice Nariman said, "Brother, this matter will go on for long. We can hear it as a two-judge bench matter. You may please take rest. And take care of yourself."

After attending more than an hour of the proceeding, Justice Murari, who looked exhausted, accepted his colleague's advice and called it a day.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, this is the first confirmation of a Supreme Court judge having contracted the novel coronavirus. "I do not interact or meet with too many people. I still do not know how I contracted it. Therefore, I will urge people to never disregard the precautions. Everyone must wear mask, use sanitiser and maintain social distancing," Justice Murari was quoted as saying.

Justice Murari tested positive on November 19, a day after he felt sudden weakness while sitting in court. He had mild symptoms, and cough and fever during the illness. "The Supreme Court administration was quick to respond. They made all the arrangements of quarantine, etc. and provided all the support required. Fellow judges also kept checking on my health and lent their support," Justice Murari said.

The 62-year-old judge has now been advised to go slow before he undertakes his normal duties. "I feel fatigue and exhaustion when I sit in court for a long time. I am taking all precautions and I hope to get back to my normal self very soon," he added.

