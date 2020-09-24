After Bell Bottom, Akshay Kumar to start shooting for Prithviraj in October

Akshay Kumar's date diary is jam-packed even amid the pandemic. The superstar, who is currently giving shape to Bell Bottom in Scotland, will dive headlong into the shoot of Prithviraj when he returns to the bay.

The filming of the Manushi Chhillar-starrer had ground to a halt in March due to the lockdown. In May, fearing the rains would wreak havoc on the outdoor set-up, the makers had dismantled the elaborate set of a 12th century palace in Dahisar. Now, director Chandraprakash Dwivedi and producer Aditya Chopra have instructed the team to begin the groundwork so that the movie, based on the ruler of the Chahamana dynasty, can go on floors next month.

A trade source reveals, "From October 1, the production design team will begin constructing two sets — the palace will be recreated in a ground in Jogeshwari, with another small set-up at Madh island. Considering it's an event film, Adi has instructed his team to ensure that the grandeur of the subject is not lost. The smooth shoot of Bunty Aur Babli 2 has boosted the confidence of the production house, and Adi is sure the team will be able to shoot the big-budget movie despite the restrictions."

mid-day reached out to Yash Raj Films, which remained unavailable for comment.

