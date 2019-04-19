After Bridesmaids, Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo to reunite for a comedy film

hollywood

Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo will co-write and co-star in the upcoming film Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, which will be directed by Josh Greenbaum

American actors Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, who penned the Oscar-nominated script of the romantic-comedy film 'Bridesmaids', are reuniting for another comedy film titled 'Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar'.

Wiig and Mumolo will co-write and co-star in the upcoming film, which will be directed by Josh Greenbaum, reported Variety. "I'm so excited to be a part of this movie which showcases Kristen and Annie's original, fresh and undeniably hilarious voice in spades. I'm also always looking for projects with titles that rhyme, so it really all worked out on this one," Greenbaum said.

Gloria Sanchez Productions, founded and led by Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell and Adam McKay, will produce along with Wiig and Mumolo.

"Having the opportunity to work with and support such talented female artists like Kristen and Annie is the reason we created Gloria Sanchez. We are thrilled to be partnering with them on this project, and help them bring 'Barb and Star' to the big screen," Elbaum said.

The story focuses on two best friends Barb and Star (played by Wiig and Mumolo), who leave their small mid-western town for the first time to go on vacation in Vista Del Mar, Florida. They soon find themselves tangled up in adventure, love and a villain's evil plot to kill everyone in town.

Apart from this, Wiig will be next seen as Cheetah in 'Wonder Woman 1984' and in 'Where'd You Go, Bernadette'. Mumolo most recently wrote the story for David O. Russell's 2015 movie 'Joy', based on the life of Joy Mangano, starring Jennifer Lawrence.

On the acting front, Mumolo starred in a regular series on the NBC comedy 'About a Boy'. She also featured in the STX comedy 'Bad Moms', 'This is 40', 'The Boss' and 'Afternoon Delight'. The upcoming film is expected to release in 2020.

