After brief dip during lockdown, criminal cases rise in Navi Mumbai as city unlocks

As the city gradually unlocks under Mission Begin Again, crime cases see a surge in Navi Mumbai. After a brief dip during the lockdown, crime cases are up by 220 in 4 months.

As per a report on Hindustan Times, only 94 cases were registered in the month of April and it has risen to 314 in August across the city.

According to the police, criminal cases have risen due to release of history-sheeters to ease overcrowding in jails.

In pre-Covid times, at least 450 criminal offences, on an average, were registered in the city every month, according to the 2019 data of Navi Mumbai police.

In May, 117 cases were registered in the city but in June the number doubled with 248 cases. Most of the offences were thefts, motor vehicle thefts and burglaries.

“It is not so that a person with no criminal record is going out and committing thefts. The criminal mentality and behaviour are important factors for recidivism,” said Sunil Tarmale, sub-inspector at Panvel police station.

“In cases like burglaries and thefts, the modus operandi in many cases is similar to the one adopted by previous criminals. In several cases, those criminals recently released from jails were found to be committing the same crimes for which they were imprisoned earlier,” said Dinkar Mohite, senior inspector at CBD Belapur police station.

“The trend of recently released undertrials committing street crimes has been noticed. Hence, we are more vigilant than ever. We are conducting nakabandis, gathering intelligence and also conducting raids based on the information we receive,” said Suresh Mengade, deputy commissioner of police, zone 1.

