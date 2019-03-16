After campaign, Chhota Bheem's Chutki to lead in a new series

national

After city mom's campaign, #makechutkistronger, to have a better role model for kids, makers of TV show to create spin-off starring Chhota Bheem's friend

Soon the blush-wearing, laddoo-making Chutki will be seen in a new avatar. This Chutki will be strong and far from any gender-stereotyping. After several concerns were raised by a Mumbai-based parent, against the presentation of Chutki on the popular kids show Chhota Bheem on television, its makers have decided to begin a new spin-off series with her as the lead character.

'Spin-off series planned'

Rajiv Chilaka, founder and CEO of Green Gold Animation, said, "It is our belief that the character has a lot of potential and we are constantly working towards enhancing her role. We make a conscious effort every single day to break stereotypes, and all your valuable inputs will definitely be kept in mind, to make the character shine. We are already working on a spin-off series with Chutki as the lead character and are hoping to tie up with a TV station/network soon."

On March 9, mid-day reported about the campaign titled - #makechutkistronger - started by Almas Virani, a young mother to a seven-year-old fan of the Chhota Bheem cartoon. Virani had raised objections about the presentation of the character Chutki in the series, as a gender stereotype. Chhota Bheem and his friends were seen going on adventures while she prepared laddoos for everyone, did not climb trees or go on any quest. The campaign on social media received a huge response with around 10,000 several parents signing the petition in a week, demanding Chutki be made stronger.

'A new role model'

Pleased with the victory, Virani said, "I am very happy to share that Green Gold Animation participated in this movement with us, and has assured us that a Chutki series is in the pipeline. This goes to show how the power of the collective voice can contribute to progressive reform. I am happy that my son and many other Chhota Bheem fans will have a new role model to emulate - a stronger Chutki." Chhota Bheem has over 40 million viewers in India and most of them are in the age group of 3-9 years.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates