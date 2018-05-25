After CBI, ED files chargesheet against Nirav Modi under PMLA
The over 12,000-page chargesheet has been filed against 24 accused in the case
Nirav Modi. File Pic
Following in the footsteps of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against Nirav Modi and 23 others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The ED had earlier filed a case against Modi and the others based on the FIR registered by CBI to investigate the money-laundering angle.
The over 12,000-page chargesheet has been filed against Modi, Purvi Modi, Maiank Mehta, Neeshal Modi, Nehal Modi, Deepak Modi and 18 other accused. During the investigation, ED had conducted searches at over 250 locations across the country. On February 24, 2018, they attached 21 immovable properties worth Rs 523.72 crore, belonging to Modi and companies controlled by him. The properties included six apartments, 10 offices, a farmhouse in Alibaug, a solar power plant and 135 acres of land in Karjat and Ahmednagar.
Earlier this month, the ED also attached four commercial premises in Mumbai and Surat valued at Rs 72.87 crore, apart from 106 bank accounts and 15 demat accounts, which had balance of Rs 55.12 crore and Rs 35.86 crore respectively, and 11 cars valued at Rs 4 crore. The ED along with the CBI had also attached jewellery, paintings and watches worth Rs 26 crore from the Worli residence of Modi in March this year.
CBI cases
CBI has registered two separate offences against Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi and others in the PNB fraud case. Chargesheets have also been filed in both the cases. The CBI probe has revealed that from 2011 to 2017, the accused PNB officials along with others fraudulently issued a large number of LoUs to overseas banks for obtaining buyer’s credit in favour of some of Modi’s firms.
PMLA case by ED
The ED had registered a case under the PMLA against Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi and others in the PNB fraud case, based on the FIR registered by CBI.
