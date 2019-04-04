After celebration of success, Zoya Akhtar gets back to work for Made In Heaven 2

television

Zoya Akhtar shared an image of a typewriter to announce work on the second season of Made In Heaven

Zoya Akhtar

It's time to rejoice for Made In Heaven fans (and there are quite a lot out there). On 3 April, creator Zoya Akhtar shared the news on social media that scripting has begun for the second season of the Amazon Prime web series. She shared an image of a typewriter to announce it.

Having celebrated the success of her two mammoth projects, Zoya Akhtar hosted a bash for her friends and colleagues on Monday. Soon after the same, the filmmaker began the work on the second installment of her much appreciated web series on Wednesday. The filmmaker took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of Typewriter and captioned it "Back to work #day 1 #writersroom #madeinheaven #season2 #herewego @reemakagti [sic]"

Emerging as the most sought after filmmaker owing to her recent outings, Zoya Akhtar has raised the bar of excellence with every new project. Bringing to screen the story of the rise of a rapper from the slums, the blockbuster hit Gully Boy was inspired by real-life underground rappers Divine and Naezy. Made In Heaven has also risen to be the most loved web series in contemporary time.

Both the contents have been largely hailed for its unique storyline and impactful character and Zoya is clearly the woman behind the two. With an ability to build a world with memorable characters, Zoya Akhtar is one such filmmaker who has almost single-handedly changed the narrative of contemporary films.

Zoya Akhtar who has been ahead of her times with films like Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do ruled the box office with Gully Boy and is making all right noise across quarters. With a journey of four feature films, two short films, and one web series, Zoya Akhtar is one of the leading filmmakers who has carved her niche into the entertainment industry.

